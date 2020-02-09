Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 83,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $181.02 and a 1-year high of $271.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

