Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.13. 1,581,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.