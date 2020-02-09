Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.04 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

