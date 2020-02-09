Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $144.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.