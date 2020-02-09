eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.63 million.eGain also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,482. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.71.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

