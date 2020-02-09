Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0964

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, xBTCe, Crex24 and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $9,131.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,125,060 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and xBTCe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

