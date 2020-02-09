Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

