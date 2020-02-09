Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,449,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

