Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 3.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $61.73.

