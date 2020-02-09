Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $59.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.