Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

