Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 63.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $270.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.05%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

