Essentia (ESS) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,482.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Essentia has a total market cap of $424,441.00 and approximately $39,482.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

