Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $238.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

