ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CEFL opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

