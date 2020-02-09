ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $26.28 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit