ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1563 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $26.28 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.