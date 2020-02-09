ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

