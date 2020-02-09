E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after buying an additional 273,293 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $43.61 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

