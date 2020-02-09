Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

