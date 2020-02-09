EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $444.60

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $444.60 and traded as low as $390.80. EVRAZ shares last traded at $397.50, with a volume of 3,040,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

