EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

