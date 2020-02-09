Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

EXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 275,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. Exponent has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $78.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,864,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

