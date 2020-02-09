Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

