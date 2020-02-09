Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

