Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,242,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.