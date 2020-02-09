Family Firm Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 506,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 348,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 141,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

