Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 902,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,862. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

