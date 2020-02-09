Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.76. The company had a trading volume of 257,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,324. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

