Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to > EUR 2.80 EPS.

FCAU stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,511. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

