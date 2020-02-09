Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Trading Down 6.2%

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.98, 8,112,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 1,456,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,767.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

