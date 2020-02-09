Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.64 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

