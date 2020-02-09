Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 40.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

