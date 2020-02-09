Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 65,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $105.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.