Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

