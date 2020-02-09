Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

