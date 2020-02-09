Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,902 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 162,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $161.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

