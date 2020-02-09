Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 323 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5,770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

