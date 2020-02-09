Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,985 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

