Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.14.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $269.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $235.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

