Financial Survey: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) & American Bio Medica (NYSE:ABMC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bausch Health Companies and American Bio Medica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 3 10 0 2.64 American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus price target of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -7.25% 56.19% 4.72% American Bio Medica -23.31% N/A -37.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and American Bio Medica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.38 billion 1.18 -$4.15 billion $4.02 7.00 American Bio Medica $3.87 million 0.66 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

American Bio Medica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats American Bio Medica on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX. The company also offers OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse; and products that detect the presence or absence of alcohol, and alternative sample options for drug testing, as well as toxicology management services. Further, it provides bulk test strip contract manufacturing services to non-affiliated diagnostic companies. American Bio Medica Corporation serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.