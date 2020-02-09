First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $68.35 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

