First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 920 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CDK stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

