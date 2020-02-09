First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $237,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $76,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

