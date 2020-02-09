First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in 2U were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 2U by 965.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 2U by 17.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

TWOU stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.