First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $558.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

