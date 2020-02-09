First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 166,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,611. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.