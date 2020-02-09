First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 35,446 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,446 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,642,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 413,732 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,719 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 2,231,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

