First National Trust Co Purchases 3,333 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.47 and a twelve month high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

