First National Trust Co Purchases 6,879 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 1,643,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

