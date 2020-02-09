First Trust Advisors LP Has $55.12 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 418.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,732 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $55,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after buying an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

